Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' childhood friend remembers him for his positivity
The horrific video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols has dominated the media this weekend. But another video is circulating, showing Nichols happily skateboarding in his teen years. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her...
4 of the 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death had prior violations at work
Four of the five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged in the death of Tyre Nichols had previous infractions with the department, according to Memphis police personnel records shared with NPR. Former officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were fired Jan. 20...
Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday
The funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to be held in Memphis on Wednesday, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and...
Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson on Tyre Nichols killing
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson about the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols
NPR's A Martinez talks to pastor James Kirkwood, chairman of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, about police practices and the killing of Tyre Nichols.
Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen on Tyre Nichols killing
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen about the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols, killed after a police traffic stop, will be buried Wednesday in Memphis. National civil rights advocates and politicians will join his family, who have called for police reforms.
A 6th police officer is relieved of duty in the Tyre Nichols death investigation
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a sixth officer has been disciplined during the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. He was seen on police video being brutally beaten by police officers and died three days later in the hospital.
Morning news brief
President Biden meets with House Speaker McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling, thousands are expected to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates again.
6th officer relieved of duty and 3 first responders fired after Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a sixth officer has been disciplined as part of the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. He was seen on police video being brutally beaten by police officers and died three days later in the hospital.
A Memphis congregation mourns Tyre Nichols
It's the regular Sunday service at Centenary United Methodist Church in Memphis. But it's not a typical Sunday. Congregants have come together not just to worship and have fellowship, but also to mourn - in this case, the death of Tyre Nichols after a beating by Memphis police officers. Many are regulars, but others have come because it's a place that brings together the past and the present. Martin Luther King Jr. met with people here in April 1968 in support of the sanitation workers strike right before he was assassinated in Memphis. And many of the people we spoke with here have also been touched by police violence.
