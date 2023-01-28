ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence Police ask for public’s help locating wanted Colbert County man

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQmBi_0kUTgJ7500

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police are asking for the public’s help locating a domestic violence suspect who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Shane Britian Kimbrell of Colbert County has multiple active domestic violence warrants for his arrest according to the Florence Police Department (FPD).

HPD, other agencies release statements after Tyre Nichols’ video release

Kimbrell is described as a 36-year-old white male who is 5’10”, 177 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes and a medium build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrSRe_0kUTgJ7500
Shane Britian Kimbrell (Photo: Florence Police Department)

The charges Kimbrell is wanted for include domestic violence third-degree assault and violation of a court order.

Those with information on Kimbrell’s possible location are urged to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or send them a Facebook message here .

