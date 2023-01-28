Just some random thoughts on an otherwise ho-hum first day of February:. A lot of things have come and gone in downtown Toms River but Capone’s Gourmet Pizza & Pasta remains a staple. That’s because the food is always good with some interesting daily specials and the pizza is outstanding. Jimmy Capone and his family know how to run a restaurant and they also give back to many charitable causes. Capone’s clearly helped the downtown survive the tough times and thrive in the last couple of years with a flurry of businesses and special events.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO