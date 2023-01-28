ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keansburg, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever

A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Random Thoughts From Capone’s To Spam(not the food)

Just some random thoughts on an otherwise ho-hum first day of February:. A lot of things have come and gone in downtown Toms River but Capone’s Gourmet Pizza & Pasta remains a staple. That’s because the food is always good with some interesting daily specials and the pizza is outstanding. Jimmy Capone and his family know how to run a restaurant and they also give back to many charitable causes. Capone’s clearly helped the downtown survive the tough times and thrive in the last couple of years with a flurry of businesses and special events.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
