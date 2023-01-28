Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
Related
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Scavenger Hunt In Point Pleasant Beach New Jersey Is Going To Be Sweet
Who's ready for some fun and a hug squeezy hug? It’s time to spread the love! You and your family still have time to join in a local Valentine's scavenger hunt!. Every year the Point Pleasant Beach Rec Committee hosts the “Show Us Your Heat” scavenger hunt downtown and not only is it super fun, but it's also super sweet.
Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever
A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations. RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Brazen armed jewelry thief wanted “all the gold” from this New Jersey store, police say
🚔 The suspect came in, demanded jewelry, then fled. 🚔 Your help is needed in solving this robbery case. Police in Holmdel are asking for your help in identifying the man pictured as well as providing any information that can assist them in solving this case. The theft...
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
Investigation underway after 22 rabbits rescued from jaw-dropping conditions in Toms River, NJ
🔵 22 Rabbits removed from deplorable conditions in Toms River. 🔵 Investigation underway into the circumstances of how rabbits were discovered. 🔵 The rabbits found are now being treated in Toms River. An investigation is underway after 22 rabbits were removed from a shed outside of a...
Random Thoughts From Capone’s To Spam(not the food)
Just some random thoughts on an otherwise ho-hum first day of February:. A lot of things have come and gone in downtown Toms River but Capone’s Gourmet Pizza & Pasta remains a staple. That’s because the food is always good with some interesting daily specials and the pizza is outstanding. Jimmy Capone and his family know how to run a restaurant and they also give back to many charitable causes. Capone’s clearly helped the downtown survive the tough times and thrive in the last couple of years with a flurry of businesses and special events.
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
This Throwback Arcade Is The Reason We Need More Arcades In NJ
I think I may have found one of the coolest day adventures in our area. Something that’s missing from society in 2023 is arcades being more prevalent in our everyday lives but this Morristown arcade is trying to change that. The Morristown Game Vault is full of a bunch...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0