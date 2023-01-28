Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Amid rising tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He met with Israel's prime minister on Monday.
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's Israel visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
Israel clears a hurdle for visa-free U.S. travel — but there are strings attached
TEL AVIV — As Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jerusalem, the State Department has announced Israeli tourists may qualify for visa-free travel to the U.S., but only if Israel stops discriminating against Arab Americans. Israelis were rejected for U.S. visas last year at a low rate.
Morning news brief
The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
What ex-Putin aide says about Putin's recent behavior
Russian political analyst and former speechwriter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abbas Gallyamov, dissects the president's behavior and what could be coming next.
An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead
ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast has risen to 28 and more than 65 wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city. At a...
The White House plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations in May
The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid.
Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). KOCHERGA: After U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check immigration documents, they ask people if they're bringing anything from Mexico, including food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: No? No food, especially meats, nothing like that? No chicken eggs, nothing?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Nothing. KOCHERGA: CBP officers have...
COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies
About three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in full force. And now the Biden administration has set an end date for the country's COVID emergency declarations. Yesterday, the White House announced that the national emergency and public health emergency will expire this spring, on May 11, and that will have implications for funding and other pandemic-related policies. To explain what all of this means, we're joined now by Jen Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Welcome.
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
The CEO of TikTok will testify before Congress amid security concerns about the app
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress in March, amid nationwide efforts to ban the social media app among government employees and schools due to concerns about privacy and its effect on young people's mental health. Chew is scheduled to stand before the House of Representatives' Energy and...
