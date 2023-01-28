ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Morning news brief

The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
WFAE

An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves at least 28 dead

ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast has risen to 28 and more than 65 wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, a spokesman at Lady Reading Hospital, a major hospital in the city. At a...
WFAE

The White House plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations in May

The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
WFAE

Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). KOCHERGA: After U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check immigration documents, they ask people if they're bringing anything from Mexico, including food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: No? No food, especially meats, nothing like that? No chicken eggs, nothing?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Nothing. KOCHERGA: CBP officers have...
EL PASO, TX
WFAE

COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies

About three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in full force. And now the Biden administration has set an end date for the country's COVID emergency declarations. Yesterday, the White House announced that the national emergency and public health emergency will expire this spring, on May 11, and that will have implications for funding and other pandemic-related policies. To explain what all of this means, we're joined now by Jen Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Welcome.
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy