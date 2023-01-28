ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

wchstv.com

3rd person dies after stabbing inside New York home, authorities say

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHAM) — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in New York earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Authorities said Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home in Henrietta. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
HENRIETTA, NY
92.7 WOBM

NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Crash leads to fuel spill on Route 130 in South Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in South Jersey led to a fuel spill that blocked traffic on Route 130 northbound Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Route 130 and John Galt Way. One lane was getting by as the spill was being cleaned up.Authorities said a tractor-trailer and dump truck collided just after 5 a.m.One person was transported to Virtua Health in Willingboro. 
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend

I would say so far this winter it has been a mild one for us and no snow and I don't think anyone is complaining. I have lived in Jersey my whole life and some years Old Man Winter shows up and some he takes a vacation. So far he's been away, but this weekend he's coming back and like I say in my title "Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend".
NEW JERSEY STATE
FOX Carolina

Multiple found dead inside Upstate home

Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

5 Places in South Jersey That Pamper Your Dog

Anyone who has a 4-legged member in their family knows that there are times when our fur babies sometimes feel like they're just another kid in the family. As with our traditional kids, our pups get dirty and sometimes it's just easier letting someone else deal with the challenge of cleaning up our pups.
ABSECON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

