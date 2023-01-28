The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up the post season tonight as the 2 seed in the Wesclin Class L Regional. Salem enters at 20-6 and will take on 3rd seed Centralia. The Tigers are fresh off a 3rd place finish in the O’Fallon Tournament to end their regular season. It will be the 2nd game of the night starting around 7pm following the opening game at 5:30 between top-seed Wesclin and Highland. The winners will play for a trip to state on Thursday night at 6pm.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO