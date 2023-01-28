Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Open Post Season Tonight Against Centralia At Wesclin
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up the post season tonight as the 2 seed in the Wesclin Class L Regional. Salem enters at 20-6 and will take on 3rd seed Centralia. The Tigers are fresh off a 3rd place finish in the O’Fallon Tournament to end their regular season. It will be the 2nd game of the night starting around 7pm following the opening game at 5:30 between top-seed Wesclin and Highland. The winners will play for a trip to state on Thursday night at 6pm.
Lady Cats Stunned By Visiting Roxana
The Salem Lady Wildcats opened their game at home with Roxana last night on a 31-6 run that ended with 2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Roxana then went on a 32-6 run of their own to take a 1 point lead in the 4th quarter that they would grow to double digits as the Shells left with a 54-48 win over Salem.
Marion County YMCA/City of Salem Coed Volleyball Scores
In City of Salem/Marion County YMCA coed volleyball it was You Got Served over Bierman’s General Store (25-6, 25-10), Loan Rangers beat the Donkey Kickers (25-17, 25-11), Zen Nails & Spa in 3-sets over Plumbers & Pipefitters (21-25, 25-6, 15-11), Allison Blacktop & Seal Coating needed 3 to beat Toss N Wash (19-25, 25-17, 15-10).
Tennyson’s 25 Not Enough, Wildcats Fall In O.T.
The Salem Wildcats overcame some hot shooting early to tie their game with DuQuoin on Saturday before falling 67-65 in overtime. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 25, Jairen Stroud added 11 in the loss. The Wildcats will host the Benton Rangers on Tuesday. Scores From Saturday:. Anna 60 West Frankfort...
CANCELLATIONS AND MORE
(WENDELIN) Today’s blood drive at the Holy Cross Parish Hall in Wendelin is cancelled due to rural driving conditions. (OLNEY) OCC Lady Knights basketball game at Danville Area Community College in cancelled tonight. (NEWTON) Newton Lady Eagles basketball and Newton Boys Fresh/Soph basketball all cancelled for tonight. (OLNEY) However,...
Tuesday cancellations
Alternative Learning Academy in Centralia e-learning day. Apostolic Christian Academy in Salem late start at 10 am. BCMW Head Start and Early Head Start will be closed on Tuesday. Central City Grade will have an e-learning day. Centralia City Schools and Centralia Junior High E-Learning. Centralia High School e-learning day.
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
2023 02/04 – Carol L. Schwartz
Carol L. Schwartz, 73 of Salem, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s West Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her family. Born September 12, 1949 in Centralia, Illinois, she was the daughter of Vurl and Anna (Roux) Easley who preceded her in death. A...
Sandoval Elementary January Students of the Month
Sandoval Elementary School recognized the Students of the Month for January. The students were chosen because of their outstanding display of SELF DISCIPLINE in showing self control of emotions and feelings, working hard even when no one is watching, giving their best at all times even when something is difficult, and having a positive “can do” attitude. The sponsor for this month was Wal-Mart.
A Marshall store hosts a Grand Opening
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business in Marshall opens its doors after an expansion. Red Warrior Tactical held a Grand Opening to celebrate the new location on Friday. Co-Owner Cory Riley said that their last location was too small. High demand for products and a lack of space to stock made it difficult. The […]
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
Salem home damaged by Monday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported when a fire started on the front porch of the Chris Johnson home at 432 East McMackin Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District officials say Johnson and his son were in the home when the fire started that quickly spread to the entire front porch and into the attic.
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
An 18-year-old Milford, Michigan resident has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine. Skyler Carmon was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Mills Cart Road in Salem. 21-year-old Shah-heed Webster, who told authorities he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police...
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
