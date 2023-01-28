ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie voles can find love without the 'love hormone' oxytocin, study finds

There's more to love than a single hormone. That's the conclusion of a study of prairie voles that were genetically altered to ignore signals from the "love hormone" oxytocin. The study, published in the journal Neuron, comes after decades of research suggesting that behaviors like pair-bonding and parenting depend on oxytocin. Many of those studies involved prairie voles, which mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.
An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia

By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia. They will need health care and social support and also consumer financial protection. That's because people with dementia are at risk for losing control of their money. As Sarah Boden of WESA in Pittsburgh explains, these problems can even be an early symptom of illness.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

