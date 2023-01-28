There's more to love than a single hormone. That's the conclusion of a study of prairie voles that were genetically altered to ignore signals from the "love hormone" oxytocin. The study, published in the journal Neuron, comes after decades of research suggesting that behaviors like pair-bonding and parenting depend on oxytocin. Many of those studies involved prairie voles, which mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.

5 DAYS AGO