Read full article on original website
Related
Prairie voles can find love without the 'love hormone' oxytocin, study finds
There's more to love than a single hormone. That's the conclusion of a study of prairie voles that were genetically altered to ignore signals from the "love hormone" oxytocin. The study, published in the journal Neuron, comes after decades of research suggesting that behaviors like pair-bonding and parenting depend on oxytocin. Many of those studies involved prairie voles, which mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.
Can you bond without the 'love hormone'? These cuddly rodents show it's possible
There's more to love than a single hormone. That's the conclusion of a study of prairie voles that were genetically altered to ignore signals from the "love hormone" oxytocin. The study, published in the journal Neuron, comes after decades of research suggesting that behaviors like pair-bonding and parenting depend on oxytocin. Many of those studies involved prairie voles, which mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons
January 30, 2020, three years ago, World Health officials made a historic announcement about COVID. They declared it an international emergency. It made the news all over the world including right here. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: There are now around 10,000 cases of the virus, and that's in...
An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia
By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia. They will need health care and social support and also consumer financial protection. That's because people with dementia are at risk for losing control of their money. As Sarah Boden of WESA in Pittsburgh explains, these problems can even be an early symptom of illness.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0