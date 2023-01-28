Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Wichita WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/28/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to the downed trees and power lines, and slick roadways. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Sebastian ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Arkansas, the terrain in southern Sebastian County. In Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties, especially in the terrain. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially thru the terrain, may become difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 12/15/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, dotd.la.gov in Louisiana and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch expected through Thursday morning. Storm total ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or greater. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Knox ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations over one-quarter of an inch. In addition, snow accumulations up to an inch in western north Texas * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to the downed trees and power lines, and slick roadways. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Arkansas, the terrain in southern Sebastian County. In Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties, especially in the terrain. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially thru the terrain, may become difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Carter, Coal, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Carter; Coal; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, dotd.la.gov in Louisiana and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Bolivar; Sunflower; Washington ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch expected through Thursday morning. Storm total ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or greater. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 11:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1145 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 173.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Wednesday was 173.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 178.5 feet Friday, February 10. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 178.3 feet on 04/01/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 10:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting now and is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 10.8 Wed 10 am CS 10.5 10.3 10. 1
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Love, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Love; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations over one-quarter of an inch. In addition, snow accumulations up to an inch in western north Texas * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 11:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.7 Wed 10 am CS 25.2 28.3 28.9
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0