LUDLOW, Vt. – Forrest E. Williams, “Dr. Joe,” was called home to his Lord and Savior on Jan, 28, 2023. He was home with his family by his side under the excellent care of hospice services. Joe touched the lives and hearts of so many throughout his life. He was born and raised in Wellington, Ohio, the son of Wilbur and Evelyn Williams, and was the second of six children. After high school, Joe pursued his medical career in the U. S. Air Force, where he met his wife, Marlene Benham. Following 20 years of service, the family moved to Bingham, Maine where they lived for six years until they moved back to Ludlow, Vt., where he worked as a physician’s assistant at both Chester and Ludlow Family Medicine. Joe was known for his genuine compassion for all of his patients as well as his dedication to his faith, family, and friends. His passion for the outdoors was prominent and was passed on to all of his grandchildren. If you didn’t see him in the office, you could find him fishing on a lake or sitting on a stump in the woods.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO