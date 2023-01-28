ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

Springfield Art Gym

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym (AG) is a community art room where we want you to exercise your creativity. The AG is filled with art supplies and ideas. Volunteers are present and happy to help. Presently we are open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. We have planned events on Sundays in February from 1:30-3:30 p.m. On Feb. 5 we invite people to bring their projects from home and spend time with other creatives. On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be a valentine zentangle class with Wendi Germain. On Feb. 19 there will be bright happy mini acrylic paintings with Jessica Hagland. Make a dream catcher with Heidi Schroeder on Feb. 26. We also feature a children’s art club live on our Facebook page with Debra Piletz, every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Looking for a unique place for a gathering or a party? We can design and facilitate an art project for your next gathering.
Record breaking year for Good Friends campaign

WALPOLE, N.H. – Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM along with Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) helped raise over $36,000 during the 2022 Good Friends campaign, which benefitted local nonprofit Feeding Tiny Tummies. The Good Friends campaign is an annual tradition that takes place during the holiday season.
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations

Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
Preserving and honoring our trees

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In Vermont, trees are the background wherever we look. Like the flowers and vegetables we tend in our gardens, trees need care and nurturing. Trees serve many purposes: they produce fresh oxygen, help us produce fuel, and even supply us with food. Trees are critical to keeping our climate cool while offering shade, shelter, and habitats for forest-dwelling animals and insects.
“The Wellsprings of our Faith”

CHESTER, Vt. – Unitarian Universalists often have difficulty with the traditional understanding of words like faith. With no creed to bind us as a community, we must rely on something else to keep us true to our liberal religious tradition and to each other. What is it that keeps us faithful?
Forrest “Dr. Joe” Williams, 2023 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Forrest E. Williams, “Dr. Joe,” was called home to his Lord and Savior on Jan, 28, 2023. He was home with his family by his side under the excellent care of hospice services. Joe touched the lives and hearts of so many throughout his life. He was born and raised in Wellington, Ohio, the son of Wilbur and Evelyn Williams, and was the second of six children. After high school, Joe pursued his medical career in the U. S. Air Force, where he met his wife, Marlene Benham. Following 20 years of service, the family moved to Bingham, Maine where they lived for six years until they moved back to Ludlow, Vt., where he worked as a physician’s assistant at both Chester and Ludlow Family Medicine. Joe was known for his genuine compassion for all of his patients as well as his dedication to his faith, family, and friends. His passion for the outdoors was prominent and was passed on to all of his grandchildren. If you didn’t see him in the office, you could find him fishing on a lake or sitting on a stump in the woods.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
William “Bill” Watkins, 1948-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Watkins, 74, passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at Springfield Hospital after a brief illness. Bill was born on Oct. 8, 1948 in Springfield, Vt. to the late George and Emma (Fuller) Watkins. He attended Springfield High School and started working at...
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.

A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers

CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
