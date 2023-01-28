Read full article on original website
Springfield Art Gym
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym (AG) is a community art room where we want you to exercise your creativity. The AG is filled with art supplies and ideas. Volunteers are present and happy to help. Presently we are open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. We have planned events on Sundays in February from 1:30-3:30 p.m. On Feb. 5 we invite people to bring their projects from home and spend time with other creatives. On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be a valentine zentangle class with Wendi Germain. On Feb. 19 there will be bright happy mini acrylic paintings with Jessica Hagland. Make a dream catcher with Heidi Schroeder on Feb. 26. We also feature a children’s art club live on our Facebook page with Debra Piletz, every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Looking for a unique place for a gathering or a party? We can design and facilitate an art project for your next gathering.
Record breaking year for Good Friends campaign
WALPOLE, N.H. – Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM along with Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) helped raise over $36,000 during the 2022 Good Friends campaign, which benefitted local nonprofit Feeding Tiny Tummies. The Good Friends campaign is an annual tradition that takes place during the holiday season.
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
Preserving and honoring our trees
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In Vermont, trees are the background wherever we look. Like the flowers and vegetables we tend in our gardens, trees need care and nurturing. Trees serve many purposes: they produce fresh oxygen, help us produce fuel, and even supply us with food. Trees are critical to keeping our climate cool while offering shade, shelter, and habitats for forest-dwelling animals and insects.
Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire
Amid the debris, firefighters managed to save a cherished weathervane that sat atop the store for more than three decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
“The Wellsprings of our Faith”
CHESTER, Vt. – Unitarian Universalists often have difficulty with the traditional understanding of words like faith. With no creed to bind us as a community, we must rely on something else to keep us true to our liberal religious tradition and to each other. What is it that keeps us faithful?
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
Forrest “Dr. Joe” Williams, 2023 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Forrest E. Williams, “Dr. Joe,” was called home to his Lord and Savior on Jan, 28, 2023. He was home with his family by his side under the excellent care of hospice services. Joe touched the lives and hearts of so many throughout his life. He was born and raised in Wellington, Ohio, the son of Wilbur and Evelyn Williams, and was the second of six children. After high school, Joe pursued his medical career in the U. S. Air Force, where he met his wife, Marlene Benham. Following 20 years of service, the family moved to Bingham, Maine where they lived for six years until they moved back to Ludlow, Vt., where he worked as a physician’s assistant at both Chester and Ludlow Family Medicine. Joe was known for his genuine compassion for all of his patients as well as his dedication to his faith, family, and friends. His passion for the outdoors was prominent and was passed on to all of his grandchildren. If you didn’t see him in the office, you could find him fishing on a lake or sitting on a stump in the woods.
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
William “Bill” Watkins, 1948-2023
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Watkins, 74, passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at Springfield Hospital after a brief illness. Bill was born on Oct. 8, 1948 in Springfield, Vt. to the late George and Emma (Fuller) Watkins. He attended Springfield High School and started working at...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
NEWS10 ABC
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing
The jury awarded Mark Potanas $605,000 for a claim under the whistleblower protection act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing.
