Caroline Baker
Caroline Baker, 82, of Franklin passed away on Monday, February 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 16, 1940, to the late Oakley and Gertrude (Sutley) Baker. Caroline retired from Conair in 1999 after serving in the Assembly Department for over twenty-seven years. She enjoyed solving the...
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern. Judy grew up in Miller...
Richard D. Miller
Richard D. Miller, age 71, passed from this world January 30, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital. He had been ill since New Year’s Day. Richard was the sixth child of Jerry and Gertrude (Burd) Miller of Flemington, PA. Richard was predeceased by three brothers, Jerry Jr., Franklin and Vernon...
Richard G. “Dick” Allison
Richard G. “Dick” Allison, 75, of Reynoldsville, died Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness. Born in Punxsutawney on September 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Milliron Allison. He was a 1965 graduate of Punxsutawney High School...
Gary Lee Hawk
Gary Lee Hawk, 67, of Monroe, GA, formerly of Bruin, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Georgia. He was born on November 1, 1955 in Bruin, PA, the son of Glenn Irvin and Beverly Jane (Walters) Hawk. Gary was a 1973 graduate of...
Ruth Hopper
Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf. She was married on...
Vernon Hilyer
Vernon Hilyer, age 60, of Clarion, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born on June 17, 1962 in Brookville to Robert and Barbara (Swartzfager) Hilyer of Marienville. Vernon worked as manager of the Kmart garage, when the garage closed, he went to...
Bertha L. McElhaney
Bertha L. McElhaney, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Sugarcreek Station. She was born on April 20, 1939 to the late Raymond and Nannie (Rifenberrick) Brown. She married the love of her life, Harry McElhaney, on March 31, 1957. The couple...
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
Joseph A. Curran, Jr.
Joseph A. Curran, Jr., of Oil City, passed away at the age of 84 due to an extended illness, on January 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Oil City on May 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Curran, Sr. and Edith G. Robbins Curran.
Nancy L. Reed
Nancy L. Reed, 85, of Shippenville, often known to many as Nance, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Clarion County; daughter of the late Bruce and Lydia Wagner Bouch. Nancy was a 1956 graduate...
Mae C. Allen
Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
Harold “Bud” Price
Harold “Bud” Price, born April 1st, 1940, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 82, at his home in Knox. A graduate of Purchase Line High School in 1958, Bud then served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962, spending 18 months in Germany.
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. Gerald was born in Knox on September 2, 1943. He was the son of the late Neil E. and Dorothy Meier Dittman. He...
Richard E. Carter, (Dick)
Richard E. Carter, (Dick), 74, of Otter Street, sadly passed away Sunday, January 29th at his home. Born December 4th, 1948 in Franklin, he was the son of Homer and Phyllis (Cauvel) Carter who preceded him in death. Richard’s passion was collecting various vintage items. He enjoyed going to...
Linda Henderson
Linda Henderson, age 65, of Franklin, left this world to ascend into the arms of her dear mother after an extended illness in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2023. Linda was born in Franklin on August 1st, 1957. A 1975 graduate of Franklin High School, Linda attended...
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Larry E. Linamen
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton, entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Born on the Linamen family acreage in Licking Twp., Clarion Co., on October 25, 1947, he was the...
Russel C. Kennedy
Russel C. Kennedy, 64, of Mayport passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on April 20, 1958, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Edward Lyle and Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy. He married Helen K. (Himes) Kennedy on February 14, 1997. She...
McFadden Announces Candidacy for Venango County Auditor
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Terri L. McFadden of Rouseville is a candidate for reelection to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Democratic nomination in the May 16 primary election. McFadden is a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and Clarion University. She is chair...
