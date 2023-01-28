Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf. She was married on...

NEW BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO