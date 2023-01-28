ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike

Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning with the federal government’s decision announced Monday. “Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing...
Local growers still need more processing options

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reliable processing for duck eggs, patients filling doctor prescriptions for fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, and challenges for small-acreage growers aren’t usually things Adam Nielsen hears about in his listening sessions for the 2023 Farm Bill. But these were among the topics that came...
List Of Illinois Counties With Elevated COVID Levels Going Down

The number of Illinois counties with elevated levels for COVID-19 is going down. The state’s Department of Public Health says 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for the virus, compared to 28 in the previous week. Also, no counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week.
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
Bird flu study underway in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Several species of birds are known to carry infectious viruses, but what keeps them from getting sick? University of Illinois professors will get $9.5 million over the next three years to figure that out. The goal is to study a duck’s immune system. They want to see what can be used […]
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?

A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Can I have tinted car windows in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is to tinted in that State of Illinois? As it turns out, tinting windows in Illinois not only depends on which car window it is, but also the type of vehicles, according to the Wabash County Sheriff. It […]
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
