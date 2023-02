A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Lawncrest section of the city.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue near Adams Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old was shot one time in the back of the head, right outside his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a gray SUV that was seen leaving the scene.