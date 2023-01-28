Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Chimpanzees take risks, have emotional outbursts and sometimes even show aggression. Researchers say that growing adolescent bodies help explain the behaviors. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates the root of "veneer theory" — that's when people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the...
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
NPR
A baby spent 36 days at an in-network hospital. Why did her parents get a huge bill?
It is time for our first Bill of the Month for 2023. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal is editor-in-chief for our partner Kaiser Health News. Hi there. ELISABETH ROSENTHAL: Good to be back with you. CHANG: Good to have you. OK, so who are we meeting today?. ROSENTHAL: Today we're meeting Brenna...
NPR
New BBC podcast explores this 'golden age of gurus'
Most days, even a quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube might feel like you've stumbled into the self-help section of a bookstore... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MATT RAGLAND: Welcome to another bullet journal. SHAPIRO: ...And the shelves collapsed on top of you. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) STEFAN JAMES: My name is...
NPR
An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia
By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia. They will need health care and social support and also consumer financial protection. That's because people with dementia are at risk for losing control of their money. As Sarah Boden of WESA in Pittsburgh explains, these problems can even be an early symptom of illness.
NPR
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
NPR's Life Kit offers tips on building and maintaining friendships from a psychologist who compiled a how-to guide for navigating them. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 10, 2022.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In...
NPR
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
On November 15, 2022, Earth's population hit 8 billion people. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: That's right. Every one of these... (SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: ...Today takes humanity past 8 billion human beings. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The traffic jams... (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...The crowded...
NPR
Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?
There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
Comments / 0