Sporting News

Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing

A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Sporting News

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold signs contract extension through 2026 World Cup

Graham Arnold will lead the Socceroos through their next World Cup campaign. Football Australia confirmed the 59-year-old has signed on until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, capping a remarkable turnaround following calls for him to be replaced during Australia’s stuttering qualification run for the Qatar tournament.
Sporting News

'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final

The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.

