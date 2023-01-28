Read full article on original website
NPR
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
A mysterious flying spiral above Hawaiian night sky likely caused by SpaceX launch
A Japanese telescope captured images and video of a flying blue whirlpool shape over Hawaii on Jan. 18. "The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawaii" which "seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite," the Subaru Telescope tweeted on Jan. 19.
NPR
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers...
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
NPR
Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?
There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
NPR
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
NPR
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden is touring projects made possible by past legislation to try to get credit. It's a push to contrast his agenda with that of Republicans ahead of an expected 2024 reelection race. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting...
NPR
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now...
NPR
Encore: Group of Black residents is suing Portland for displacement from their homes
A group of Black citizens in Oregon says their family homes were wrongfully taken from them decades ago. Now they're seeking compensation from the city of Portland and a local hospital through a federal civil lawsuit. Katia Riddle reports. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: It's been more than 50 years since he...
NPR
7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks
The seven states that share the Colorado River face a Tuesday deadline to agree to voluntary water cutbacks, or have federal cuts imposed. Six states have agreed to a plan, but California did not. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Seven states that rely on the Colorado River have to figure out how...
NPR
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment
More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
