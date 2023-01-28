Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.

1 DAY AGO