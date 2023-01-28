ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique

The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers...
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?

Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the idea that without the thin veneer of law, order and authority, human beings revert to selfish beasts. Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline. They tell us how a famous psychology experiment from the 1970s that's been used to uphold this view may have some holes in it.
My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
Cleaner, healthier gas burners were developed decades ago. Why aren't they available?

There's been a lot of chatter lately about gas stoves; namely that when you turn on your gas stove, it emits pollution that can affect the health of people in your home. Yeah, OK, I got it. But manufacturers know how to make burners cleaner and much more efficient. In fact, they've known how for a long time. Problem is, stoves with those burners have never been offered for sale. But that may be about to change. Jeff Brady from NPR's Climate Desk joins us now. Hey, Jeff.
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'

The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now...
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment

More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
