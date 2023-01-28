Read full article on original website
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
The White House plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May
The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
House Republicans are kicking off investigations into the Biden administration
House Republicans are ready to launch new oversight of the Biden administration with a set of hearings starting this week. The list of what they say they're concerned about starts with a look into spending tied to the pandemic, plus policy on immigration and the southern border. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Biden's East Coast tour trumpets new projects funded by 2021 infrastructure law
President Biden is touring projects made possible by past legislation to try to get credit. It's a push to contrast his agenda with that of Republicans ahead of an expected 2024 reelection race. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. President Biden loves trains and loves bipartisan legislative accomplishments. This week, he's been promoting...
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Amid rising tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He met with Israel's prime minister on Monday. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader,...
Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID-19 emergency declarations in May. The announcement comes as the...
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
The U.S. secretary of state calls for calm on a trip to Jerusalem, which is seeing an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
George Santos steps down from committees
Embattled New York Republican Congressman George Santos is stepping down from his committee assignments. The move comes as outcry continues over his fabricated personal and professional biography. Santos dodged reporters today when asked to comment. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GEORGE SANTOS: Questions will be answered to the appropriate people. The...
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now to you? Federal authorities are trying to answer that question after last year's attacks on substations. Somebody shot up a substation in North Carolina and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. Other attacks struck stations in the Pacific Northwest. This is just one of the threats on the mind of Puesh Kumar of the U.S. Department of Energy.
A look at how inflation may be starting to ease
Looking at the headlines, there is a lot of concern about the future of the U.S. economy. But Wall Street just had a banner start to 2023 after a pretty miserable 2022. This has been the best January for the tech-heavy Nasdaq in decades. And NPR's David Gura is here to explain what is going on. Hey there.
Big oil saw big profits in 2022
Exxon reported more than $55 billion in profits for 2022, a record for the U.S. oil industry. Sky-high profits for oil have prompted windfall taxes in Europe and political pressure in the U.S. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. ExxonMobil just announced its biggest annual profit in history. In fact, it is the...
Morning news brief
Secretary of State Blinken meets with Palestinian President Abbas, deadline to cut water use along the Colorado River, evidence is presented on Trump's role in paying hush-money to Stormy Daniels. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East.
Consider This from NPR
On November 15, 2022, Earth's population hit 8 billion people. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: That's right. Every one of these... (SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: ...Today takes humanity past 8 billion human beings. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The traffic jams... (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...The crowded...
