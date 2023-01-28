It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response allows us to focus on a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO