Memphis, TN

Memphis and the nation focus on another example of police violence

It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response allows us to focus on a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.
7th officer relieved of duty and 3 first responders fired after Tyre Nichols' death

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a seventh officer has been disciplined as part of the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, coming just hours after the department revealed that a sixth officer was facing discipline for the incident. The city's fire department also announced Monday evening that...

