Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
NPR
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl 57 is set with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The big game will be played in Glendale, Ariz., next month. Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a couple of weeks. They both got in yesterday in dramatically different ways. The Chiefs beat Cincinnati 23-20 on a last-second field goal, while the Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is here now. All right, so let's start with the close game for the AFC championship. That was billed as a showdown between two great young quarterbacks - Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. Did their game match the hype?
NPR
Pro football brothers are set to face off in Super Bowl sibling Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57. And no matter which team wins, Donna Kelce is once again going to be the mom of a champion. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TRAVIS KELCE: My mom can't lose. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. That's Kelce's son,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Comments / 0