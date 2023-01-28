Super Bowl 57 is set with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The big game will be played in Glendale, Ariz., next month. Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a couple of weeks. They both got in yesterday in dramatically different ways. The Chiefs beat Cincinnati 23-20 on a last-second field goal, while the Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is here now. All right, so let's start with the close game for the AFC championship. That was billed as a showdown between two great young quarterbacks - Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. Did their game match the hype?

