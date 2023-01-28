Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
On November 15, 2022, Earth's population hit 8 billion people. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: That's right. Every one of these... (SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: ...Today takes humanity past 8 billion human beings. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: The traffic jams... (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...The crowded...
NPR
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
NPR's Life Kit offers tips on building and maintaining friendships from a psychologist who compiled a how-to guide for navigating them. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 10, 2022.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In...
NPR
Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID-19 emergency declarations in May. The announcement comes as the...
NPR
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
An older person's money management errors may be a sign of some sort of dementia
By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia. They will need health care and social support and also consumer financial protection. That's because people with dementia are at risk for losing control of their money. As Sarah Boden of WESA in Pittsburgh explains, these problems can even be an early symptom of illness.
NPR
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power from the civilian government
Two years after Myanmar's military coup, the country continues to be unstable. Meanwhile, about one million minority Rohingya refugees continue to languish in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Two years ago today, Myanmar's military seized power, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian-led government. The country has been...
NPR
U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
NPR
The White House plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May
The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates the root of "veneer theory" — that's when people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Are people fundamentally good or evil? That's at the center of veneer theory, the...
NPR
Rescuers search the rubble of a mosque in Pakistan hit by a suicide bomber
A photo on social media shows people standing inside a mosque in Pakistan. You see rubble on the floor. You see dust in the air, and you see a massive opening where the outside wall used to be. A suicide bomber struck that mosque and killed at least 95 people by the latest count. NPR's Diaa Hadid is in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. Hey there, Diaa.
NPR
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
NPR
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Chimpanzees take risks, have emotional outbursts and sometimes even show aggression. Researchers say that growing adolescent bodies help explain the behaviors. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars?
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You've heard of a man on the moon. But what about a bear on Mars? Scientists at the University of Arizona came face to snout with a satellite picture of what looks like a teddy bear etched on the red planet's surface. They said the face probably comes from a broken-up hill in the middle of a rocky crater. But what if it's a preview of a Martian teddy bear invasion of Earth? They'd be too cute to resist, and the only fight we'd put up is to try to hug them to death. We're doomed. And it's MORNING EDITION.
Comments / 0