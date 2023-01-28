Read full article on original website
NPR
As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact
MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
NPR
Tom Verlaine, frontman of Television, dies at 73
TELEVISION: (Singing) There I stand 'neath the marquee moon just waiting. Verlaine studied music as a kid, classical music, at boarding school. And he played the saxophone. At night, he would fall asleep listening to jazz on the radio. He wasn't really interested in popular music at first. Here's Verlaine on NPR's World Cafe in 2006.
NPR
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew 'bout your plans to make me blue with some other guy... SUMMERS: NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this remembrance. ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Miss., in 1941, but left with his family at...
NPR
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
NPR
New BBC podcast explores this 'golden age of gurus'
Most days, even a quick scroll through Instagram or YouTube might feel like you've stumbled into the self-help section of a bookstore... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MATT RAGLAND: Welcome to another bullet journal. SHAPIRO: ...And the shelves collapsed on top of you. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) STEFAN JAMES: My name is...
NPR
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, is dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday on the first run of The Addams Family, died on Saturday, her agent confirmed to NPR. Loring, 64, was a "loving Mother, Grandmother and friend" who passed away surrounded by her family, said Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions. Author...
NPR
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
NPR
HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'
Audio will be available later today. It may have been a while since you heard the 1970s hit. "Long Long Time" was used three times in The Last of Us episode. An hour after the show aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
NPR
A therapist stumbles on a whole new way to treat patients in 'Shrinking'
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford play therapists who're sometimes too honest with their patients — and not honest enough with themselves — in this winning new Apple TV+ comedy series. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. A new comedy series streaming on Apple TV+ called "Shrinking" stars...
NPR
My Unsung Hero: personal pit crew
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Sabrina Kronk. Twenty years ago, Sabrina was a newly single mother living near Nashville. Things were tough financially, but she just landed a new job, and life was looking up - that is, until one fall morning when she got into her car to take her daughter to day care and the car would not start.
NPR
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Chimpanzees take risks, have emotional outbursts and sometimes even show aggression. Researchers say that growing adolescent bodies help explain the behaviors. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
