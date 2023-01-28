Daily deals Jan. 28: $200 off 24-inch iMac, $500 off Sony 55-inch 4K OLED TV, 39% off Fezibo standing desk & more

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Apple Insider
20.5-inch MacBook Pro with foldable display rumored for 2025, no folding iPad in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors continue to collide over how Apple will roll out a foldable product, with the latest from Ross Young suggesting a folding-display 20.5-inch MacBook Pro is in the works for 2025. The supply chain...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 1: $500 off MacBook Pro 13", $400 off LG UltraWide Monitor, 47% off Apple Watch Series 7 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Today's hottest deals include $85 off an Apple TV 4K, 57% off Beats Studio wireless buds, 22% off a 2021 14" MacBook Pro and more. The AppleInsider team searches for unbeatable deals at online...
Apple Insider
Competing rumor says no folding iPad in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new rumor by Mark Gurman contradicts earlier reports of a foldingiPad coming in 2024 while doubling down on a "light year" for iPads in 2023. He suggests that 2024 will introduce the long-rumored...
Apple Insider
2023 HomePod review roundup: similar sound, same price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new largeHomePod, with them saying that while Siri is faster, and it has a similar sound, a high price make it hard to justify the product for round two.
Apple Insider
HomePod shipping delays, HomePod mini 16.3 update, and smart switch resolution
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new HomePod is already seeing shipping delays, while we go further into the HomePod 16.3 update, and also conclude some personalHomekit projects. In last week's episode, we tested out some of the new...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs and Appliances from Samsung, Dyson, Keurig and More
Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of Best Buy Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.
Apple Insider
How to use classic Mac, Lisa, NeXT, Apple II software on your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While old Apple hardware is mostly long-gone, there are ways to run some of your antique software on your current Mac. Here's how to get started emulating old Apple computers on your new machine.
Apple Insider
Marshall's Middleton Bluetooth speaker is water-resistant & app-controlled
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Marshall Headphones has launched a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker called Middleton with multi-directional stereo sound. The Middleton speaker has controls for playback, bass, and treble using controls on the speaker or within the companion app....
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone is boiling oil resistant — briefly
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheiPhone apparently has more than just water resistance, as one survived a brief and accidental dip into boiling oil, as shown by a viral TikTok video. Malaysian cook, Zaiem posted a TikTok video in...
Apple Insider
Netflix bringing spatial audio to 700 titles for Premium subscribers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Spatial audio on Netflix, not to be confused with Apple's audio feature, has been added to over 700 titles for Premium subscribers. Netflix is rolling out spatial audio to hundreds of titles for users...
11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall
From rattan storage baskets to space-saving organizers Christina Hall knows a thing or two about decorating on a budget. The star of Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast, and Christina in the Country made a name for herself by transforming outdated homes into design masterpieces — on a budget. So when she starts talking about affordable home decor, we listen. Hall recently hosted an Amazon Live to share the Amazon Home finds she's loving right now, and there are so many picks for under $50 — like this...
Walmart has Presidents Day deals on Dyson, Samsung and LG—shop the best daily discounts now
Score big Presidents Day discounts on everything you need by shopping these Walmart deals on Apple iPads, Dyson vacuums, Bose earbuds and more.
Apple Insider
Apple won't guarantee advertising viewer counts for MLS Season Pass
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple plans to launch its coverage for Major League Soccer soon onApple TV+ and will forgo some traditional advertising practices. Major League Soccer starts February 1 on Apple TV+, kickiing off a decade-long relationship....
ETOnline.com
Apple AirPods Are On Sale for $99 Today, Plus More of the Best Apple Deals to Shop Now
While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this week's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. Whether...
Apple Insider
How to get started with Wine 8.0 on your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wine is a Windows API compatibility layer which allows you to run Windows software on modern computers. Here's how to get started. Over thirty years ago, the Linux operating system was released. The Mac...
Apple Insider
Sound Blaster X5 offers high-quality audio to Mac users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Sound Blaster X5 is a new USB sound card forMac and other platforms to deliver high-quality audio with two DACs. A digital-to-analog converter (DAC) can enhance audio from a Mac by converting the...
Shop 10 cheap TVs for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
If you plan on watching the biggest football game of the year, you’ll want a new screen to catch all the action. Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is coming up on Sunday, February 12, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with one of the best cheap TVs on the market? We found 10 top-rated cheap TVs to shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more ahead of the big game.
Comments / 0