The Celtics are at the top of the East and have a real chance at winning this title this season. What can the Celtics do at the trade deadline to improve their team?. As of this writing, the Celtics are 36-15 and the top seed in the East. They are one of the best teams in the league and arguably THE best. Still, the Celtics are lacking a big man or at least some playoff insurance at the big man positions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO