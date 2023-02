Politics in Miami-Dade County, or as we like to call it, ”Arroz Con Pollo” politics, is not business as usual as is the case in other Florida counties. Things in the Miami boogie down are done a lot differently. Cronyism runs rampant in Florida’s largest county, and it appears as if a longstanding, unspoken rule to push back against the current and former state-level politicians at the county level is currently playing out.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO