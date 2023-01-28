ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Enter To Win to See Little River Band!

Start the Summer a few months early with the yacht rock staple that is Little River Band Coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City this summer. We have your chance to see them on March 17th in an intimate setting that is the Sound Waves Stage.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Investigate Fatal Route 9 Collision

FREEHOLD – Authorities are currently investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian struck and killed on Route 9 yesterday evening. According to police, a 35-year-old male resident of Freehold Township was hit around 6:45 p.m. on Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33. The victim was stuck by a 55-year-old male resident of Lakewood operating a 2008 Toyota Camry.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
