Week-4 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-4 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Boys Basketball – 2023 SCT Watch: Projecting the Shore Conference Tournament Field
Since the start of the season, Manasquan and St. Rose have been considered the co-favorites to win the 2023 Shore Conference Tournament, and while each team has faced a close call or two against another Shore Conference opponent, the matchup for the SCT championship game on Feb. 19 on Monmouth University looks as certain as ever.
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
Shore Conference Athletics makes mental health top priority with this new idea
🏀 Shore Conference Athletics providing forum for student-athletes from all 46 schools across Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏀 Student-Athlete leaders inform SCA they want focus to be on mental-health with two biggest issues being anxiety and burnout. 🏀 How student-athletes can work with administration to address any concerns....
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
A Tearful Goodbye From Councilman And Clerk
MANCHESTER – It was a tearful farewell for the Township Council’s senior member, Sam Fusaro and retiring Township Clerk Sabina Martin. The two welled up as they bid goodbye and recalled their time serving the community. It was a packed crowd at the Town Hall courtroom for Martin’s...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
Enter To Win to See Little River Band!
Start the Summer a few months early with the yacht rock staple that is Little River Band Coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City this summer. We have your chance to see them on March 17th in an intimate setting that is the Sound Waves Stage.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+
Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
What Grease? Die-Hard Eagles Fans Climb Street Poles With Ease After NFC Championship Victory
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday night's NFC Championship game at the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia. Next stop, Super Bowl!! WOOH!. Days leading up to the game, Philadelphia law enforcement prepared the city for a siege of victory-drunk Eagles fans by putting up barricades...
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery players win more than $1M on "7-7-7" Pick-3 drawing
NEW JERSEY - It all came up 7s for Pick 3 players in New Jersey on Thursday night, setting a single-day payout record for the game. The Pick-3 drawing results were 7-7-7, and the Fireball number drawn was 7 as well. The New Jersey Lottery says over $1 million in...
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion
Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch. The winning numbers for...
Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
Police Investigate Fatal Route 9 Collision
FREEHOLD – Authorities are currently investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian struck and killed on Route 9 yesterday evening. According to police, a 35-year-old male resident of Freehold Township was hit around 6:45 p.m. on Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33. The victim was stuck by a 55-year-old male resident of Lakewood operating a 2008 Toyota Camry.
