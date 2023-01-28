LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain and sleet will be very sporadic and light tonight, with most staying dry between now and midnight. Temperatures won’t drop much more compared to what it says on the thermometer right now, getting down to the low 20s early tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits as winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. By 3 AM precipitation will start back up in North Texas, moving north into Southwest Oklahoma by 6 AM.

