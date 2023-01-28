Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma got lucky today when it came to winter weather as areas north of the Red River saw only a freezing drizzle at most. North Texas saw a little more coverage when it came to light sleet and freezing rain today, with far southeastern counties expected to continue to see very isolated precipitation heading into this evening. Tonight most of the viewing area will be dry with overcast skies and light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph and temperatures falling down to the low 20s,
kswo.com
Freezing rain and sleet return to Texoma skies tomorrow morning | 1/30 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain and sleet will be very sporadic and light tonight, with most staying dry between now and midnight. Temperatures won’t drop much more compared to what it says on the thermometer right now, getting down to the low 20s early tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits as winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. By 3 AM precipitation will start back up in North Texas, moving north into Southwest Oklahoma by 6 AM.
kswo.com
Wintry Mix starts Tomorrow Morning and goes Through Wednesday | 1/29 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Chilly temperatures have been present all day, with wind chills even colder. Tomorrow temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow, but the big concern is the start of a wintry mix in precipitation. Surface temperatures will be well below the freezing line meaning any precipitation at the surface will be frozen.
kswo.com
Time to register for March 7 marijuana vote is running out
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Time is running out for people to register to vote in the upcoming March State Question election. February 10 is the last day to register. On March 7, Oklahoma voters will vote on State Question 829 which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The deadline...
Comments / 0