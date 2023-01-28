Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
'What's a Philly Thing?' Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street
Fans stormed the streets after the Philadelphia Eagles scored their way into the Super Bowl. We asked them, "What's a Philly Thing?"
Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-bound Jalen Hurts is still trying to quiet haters
Nick Sirianni and his kids made snow angels in the confetti on the Linc turf. Jalen Hurts puffed on a cigar alone at his locker and scrolled through the congratulatory texts on his phone. Out in the Philly streets, delirious fans refused to let grease slow them down as they...
Eagles’ best team ever? It’s this Super-Bowl bound group, according to Jeffrey Lurie
PHILADELPHIA -- Jeffrey Lurie stood in the middle of the locker room early Sunday evening as smoke from victory cigars billowed through the air. Given the opportunity to make a bold declaration about his football team, the Eagles owner did not shy away from it. Asked if he thought this...
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Eagles announce uniform combination for Super Bowl LVIl matchup vs. Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are all about history and with teams avoiding the alternate look during the postseason, Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup will have a traditional feel. The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the Super Bowl LVll matchup against the Chiefs and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.
South Philadelphia cleaners responsible for keeping team's jerseys game day ready
Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners in South Philadelphia has been keeping the Eagles looking fresh on game day for a decade or so, and this week is no different.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Bishop McDevitt’s Kameron Zaengle makes his college pick
Add another Bishop McDevitt player to the list of guys heading off to play college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kameron Zaengle has spent the past couple seasons anchoring down the line for the high-scoring 4A state champs at center, and Monday he said he plans to keep doing that at the college level.
Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof
Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Watch: Eagles Fans Go Wild on Ambulance in Downtown Philly
Eagles fans celebrated the 31-7 blowout against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The riot police arrived at the scene in Downtown Philly as thousands of people took to the streets. The city officials tried to block off almost a square mile around City Hall. They went as far as...
With teams soaring, can Philly still call itself an 'underdog' city?
Philadelphia loves to think about itself as an underdog, always fighting uphill. However, given the wave of high-level sports success the city has enjoyed, including another Eagles Super Bowl appearance, could that change?
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon comments on future in Philly
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon appears set to return to the club next season, regardless of what happens in two weeks at Super Bowl LVII. Following the Eagles' dominant 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Gannon defiantly rejected the idea that he'd be heading elsewhere next season. Gannon told FOX29's Breeland Moore, "I'm staying here."
Forget red vs. blue: Harrisburg bipartisan green for Eagles
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Junior lawmakers typically defer to their senior leaders on important decisions. But drafting a memo for legislation about the cost of tickets to sporting events, newly-inaugurated state Sen. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) couldn't help himself. "We were literally going to throw in there that we understand my colleagues from the western part of the state may not be facing the same challenges as those on the eastern part of the state right now," Farry said. A joke, of course, although three months after a Phillies World Series appearance and two weeks before an Eagles trip to the...
Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly
For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
