ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Kameron Zaengle makes his college pick

Add another Bishop McDevitt player to the list of guys heading off to play college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kameron Zaengle has spent the past couple seasons anchoring down the line for the high-scoring 4A state champs at center, and Monday he said he plans to keep doing that at the college level.
Phillymag.com

Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof

Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
VILLANOVA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles Fans Go Wild on Ambulance in Downtown Philly

Eagles fans celebrated the 31-7 blowout against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The riot police arrived at the scene in Downtown Philly as thousands of people took to the streets. The city officials tried to block off almost a square mile around City Hall. They went as far as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon comments on future in Philly

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon appears set to return to the club next season, regardless of what happens in two weeks at Super Bowl LVII. Following the Eagles' dominant 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Gannon defiantly rejected the idea that he'd be heading elsewhere next season. Gannon told FOX29's Breeland Moore, "I'm staying here."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Forget red vs. blue: Harrisburg bipartisan green for Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Junior lawmakers typically defer to their senior leaders on important decisions. But drafting a memo for legislation about the cost of tickets to sporting events, newly-inaugurated state Sen. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) couldn't help himself. "We were literally going to throw in there that we understand my colleagues from the western part of the state may not be facing the same challenges as those on the eastern part of the state right now," Farry said. A joke, of course, although three months after a Phillies World Series appearance and two weeks before an Eagles trip to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly

For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy