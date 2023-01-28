ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

kawc.org

A 6th police officer is relieved of duty in the Tyre Nichols death investigation

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a sixth officer has been disciplined during the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. He was seen on police video being brutally beaten by police officers and died three days later in the hospital.

