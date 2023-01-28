ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WAPT

Two men carjack vehicle and shoot driver, ﻿JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two Black males from stealing his white Jeep. The suspects fled the scene on McDowell...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Jackson murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to the 2019 murder of Andante Nelson and an unrelated drive-by shooting that happened in 2018. Police said Nelson pulled up to his home on Utah Street when he was fatally shot multiple times on May 12, 2019. He had just gotten home from a Mother’s Day […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family of man who died in JPD custody hires civil rights attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody has hired a civil rights and personal injury attorney. Attorney Daryl K. Washington will represent the family of 41-year-old Keith Murriel, who died on December 31, 2022. Three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave after Murriel died. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two EMTs and a lieutenant who made the scene of Tyre Nichols’ assault have been fired according to a statement released from Fire Chief Gina Sweat. On Jan. 7 at 8:31 p.m., Memphis Fire Dispatch (MFD) received a call from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to respond to a person being pepper sprayed at the intersection of East Raines Road and Ross Road. Per MFD protocol, First Responder company Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at East Raines Road at 8:36 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police Department officers involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation are suspended. According to MPD, officer Preston Hemphill and another officer were suspended on Jan. 15. The other officer’s identity has not been released. The Memphis Police Department says five of the seven officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Man shot while trying to stop attempted carjacking, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to a business along McDowell Road. When they arrived, investigators say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. JPD says the victim was shot while attempting to stop two males from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, January 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Gov. Tate Reeves says state of our state is ‘stronger...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

