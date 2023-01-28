ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

15-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Wins U.S. Women's Figure Skating Championships

The New Jersey native beat out 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell for the gold medal by about 10 points There's a new figure skater to watch out for: Isabeau Levito. The 15-year-old dazzled with a near-flawless freeskate, surpassing 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 24, to secure her first national title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in San Jose, Calif., per NBC Sports. Levito led the pack of competitors from the start, according to the outlet. She narrowly beat out...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters in their 30s

Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and made all sorts of longevity history. Chock and Bates, fourth at the Olympics and third at last March’s world championships, totaled 229.75 points between the rhythm dance and free dance. They prevailed by 22.29 over Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the largest margin of victory in a U.S. ice dance since it was shortened from three programs to two in 2011.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!

Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
The Spun

Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup

A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
FLORIDA STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
Golf.com

Days after LIV Golf board shakeup, executive turnover continues

LIV Golf might have signed up for Riverdale, but it seems it wound up with Succession. Days after expanding league CEO and commissioner Greg Norman’s role for 2023, the controversial Saudi golf league found itself again in the news for a pair of executive departures, the latest in a slew of personnel announcements on the eve of the league’s second season.
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Mikaela Shiffrin moves within one win of World Cup record

Mikaela Shiffrin is one victory from equalling the all-time World Cup wins record after topping the women's slalom podium in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old American set a time of one minute 33.85 seconds over her two runs in Spindleruv Mlyn to claim the 85th World Cup win of her career.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
NBC Sports

Free agent Candace Parker announces she will sign with champion Aces

The WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are about to get better. Two-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announced she plans to sign with the Aces when free agency opens on Feb. 1. The WNBA champions just got better — a starting frontcourt of Parker and reigning MVP A’ja...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
tennisuptodate.com

"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov

Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.

