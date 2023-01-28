Read full article on original website
15-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Wins U.S. Women's Figure Skating Championships
The New Jersey native beat out 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell for the gold medal by about 10 points There's a new figure skater to watch out for: Isabeau Levito. The 15-year-old dazzled with a near-flawless freeskate, surpassing 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 24, to secure her first national title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in San Jose, Calif., per NBC Sports. Levito led the pack of competitors from the start, according to the outlet. She narrowly beat out...
NBC Sports
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters in their 30s
Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and made all sorts of longevity history. Chock and Bates, fourth at the Olympics and third at last March’s world championships, totaled 229.75 points between the rhythm dance and free dance. They prevailed by 22.29 over Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the largest margin of victory in a U.S. ice dance since it was shortened from three programs to two in 2011.
Isabeau Levito battles through the pressure to win U.S. figure skating title
Isabeau Levito, 15, put on a near-flawless free skate to defeat two-time champion Bradie Tennell for her first U.S. figure skating championships title.
NBC Sports
Hail Ilia Malinin’s first U.S. figure skating title for six-quad ambition, Jason Brown’s advice
SAN JOSE, California – Ilia Malinin clearly will have mixed emotions when he remembers winning his first U.S. figure skating title. That was apparent from his reaction after finishing Sunday’s free skate. The 18-year-old with limitless potential and seemingly limitless confidence had been rattled by his worst free...
New Jersey teen Isabeau Levito soars to first US national figure skating title
Graceful, gutsy and seemingly unfazed by the bright lights, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito decided to go for it in her free skate while reminding herself once more to just stay calm. The teen star needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the US Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell’s...
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup
A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Golf.com
Days after LIV Golf board shakeup, executive turnover continues
LIV Golf might have signed up for Riverdale, but it seems it wound up with Succession. Days after expanding league CEO and commissioner Greg Norman’s role for 2023, the controversial Saudi golf league found itself again in the news for a pair of executive departures, the latest in a slew of personnel announcements on the eve of the league’s second season.
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC
Mikaela Shiffrin moves within one win of World Cup record
Mikaela Shiffrin is one victory from equalling the all-time World Cup wins record after topping the women's slalom podium in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old American set a time of one minute 33.85 seconds over her two runs in Spindleruv Mlyn to claim the 85th World Cup win of her career.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
NBC Sports
Free agent Candace Parker announces she will sign with champion Aces
The WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are about to get better. Two-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announced she plans to sign with the Aces when free agency opens on Feb. 1. The WNBA champions just got better — a starting frontcourt of Parker and reigning MVP A’ja...
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
tennisuptodate.com
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet
The American took to Twitter to show his support for McIlroy, albeit rather sarcastically
Tennis-'I am born a champion', says beaten Grand Slam dreamer Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday's final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.
NBC Sports
Ilia Malinin wins U.S. Figure Skating Championships despite quadruple Axel miss
One year ago, Ilia Malinin came to the U.S. Championships as, largely, a 17-year-old unknown. He finished second to Nathan Chen in 2022 and was left off the three-man Olympic team due to his inexperience, a committee decision that lit a fire in him. After the biggest year of change...
