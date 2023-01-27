ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield artist publishes children’s book about loving others

Camie Rigirozzi has self-published her fourth book on Amazon. This time she was inspired by her anti-perfectionism to write the story of a girl who finds friendship with a lizard who is aptly named Disgusting. In this brand new story, the girl finds that being a little disgusting can be not only fun, but can connect us to the other humans in our life.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
tourcounsel.com

Greeley Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado

Greeley Mall is a 578,000-square-foot (53,700 m2) mall located in Greeley, Colorado. It has about 61 tenant spaces inside the mall along with five anchor spaces, but only one of the five anchors (Cinemark) are occupied. The mall was built in 1973 and today is focused on housing mostly local...
GREELEY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

An Unlikely Dance Duo From Denver Brings Home First Prize

Faith Wailes and Jack Armstrong make an unlikely dance team. With a 21-year age difference between them (Armstrong is 61 and Wailes is 40), as well as different dance backgrounds, they didn't know how well a partnership would work when they started dancing together in October 2021. But just recently, they learned that they're one of the best duos in the world.
DENVER, CO
K99

Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast

Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

Why TSA Agents Hate Colorado Driver’s Licenses

In the craziness that was the winter holiday travel season—one that left thousands of airline passengers stranded as a bomb cyclone gripped the country—a minor airport inconvenience may have slipped under the radar: Many Colorado driver’s licenses won’t scan at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. I first...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
