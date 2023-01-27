Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A ReviewCandies EatsDenver, CO
2023 NFL Draft Order After Sean Payton Broncos TradeFlurrySportsDenver, CO
Related
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Colorado spot made it on the list.
Fort Morgan Times
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield artist publishes children’s book about loving others
Camie Rigirozzi has self-published her fourth book on Amazon. This time she was inspired by her anti-perfectionism to write the story of a girl who finds friendship with a lizard who is aptly named Disgusting. In this brand new story, the girl finds that being a little disgusting can be not only fun, but can connect us to the other humans in our life.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
tourcounsel.com
Greeley Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado
Greeley Mall is a 578,000-square-foot (53,700 m2) mall located in Greeley, Colorado. It has about 61 tenant spaces inside the mall along with five anchor spaces, but only one of the five anchors (Cinemark) are occupied. The mall was built in 1973 and today is focused on housing mostly local...
Summit Daily News
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
Possible cause of 21-year-old cadet’s death at USAFA
The parents of a 21-year-old cadet who died at the U.S. Air Force Academy in January told Military.com that the preliminary reports indicate he may have died due to a blocked artery in his lungs.
Westword
An Unlikely Dance Duo From Denver Brings Home First Prize
Faith Wailes and Jack Armstrong make an unlikely dance team. With a 21-year age difference between them (Armstrong is 61 and Wailes is 40), as well as different dance backgrounds, they didn't know how well a partnership would work when they started dancing together in October 2021. But just recently, they learned that they're one of the best duos in the world.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
tourcounsel.com
Outlets at Loveland | Shopping mall in Colorado
The Outlets at Loveland is one of the popular outlet malls in Colorado with more than 36 stores. The outlet center you can visit at: 5661 McWhinney Boulevard, Loveland, CO 80538, Colorado.
5280.com
Why TSA Agents Hate Colorado Driver’s Licenses
In the craziness that was the winter holiday travel season—one that left thousands of airline passengers stranded as a bomb cyclone gripped the country—a minor airport inconvenience may have slipped under the radar: Many Colorado driver’s licenses won’t scan at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. I first...
KKTV
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Comments / 0