Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
Colorado would expand financial aid, loan forgiveness for student teachers
Colorado on Thursday moved toward expanding financial aid for university students studying to become teachers. A bill to broaden a $52 million program received unanimous support Thursday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers seeking to attract more Coloradans to the teaching field...
Identity Theft Awareness week kicks off in Colorado
Today kicks off Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, and treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what identity theft is, how to prevent it and what to do if it happens to you. “Coloradans must remain vigilant in keeping their personal information secure,” treasurer Dave Young stated. “This...
