COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.

