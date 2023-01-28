Read full article on original website
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
WKRC
Local police chief says she reviewed officer-involved shooting bodycam footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - New information was released about a deadly officer involved shooting in Wyoming. On Tuesday, police chief Brooke Brady said she has reviewed the body camera video. Family members identify the man who was shot as Joe Frasure. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN
(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting
Police looking for man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Springfield pharmacy
A man asked for a prescription drug and walked behind the counter, took it, and then left the store, Springfield City Police told News Center 7.
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
Fuel leak reported at Harrison Avenue and East Miami River Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have cleared the scene. Harrison Road is open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a reported fuel leak in Colerain Township, Monday afternoon. A fuel spill was reported on Harrison Road near East Miami River Road. The first department is...
Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
6-month-old twin baby boy dies 1 month after being found safe at Dayton Airport following being kidnapped in a stolen car, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 30, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. One of the six-month-old twin boys who was found safe in December after being kidnapped in a stolen car has...
