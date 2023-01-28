ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH
1017thepoint.com

I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN

(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
WEST MILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD officer released for allegedly stalking a woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A CPD officer was released after he was accused of stalking of a woman. City Manager Sheryl Long approved Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s recommendation to terminate Officer Darryl Tyus’s employment. An internal investigation by the CPD says that Tyus engaged in acts that constitute as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy