BLINN BASEBALL SPLITS DOUBLEHEADER WITH WEATHERFORD
The Blinn College baseball team bounced back from its season-opening loss by splitting a doubleheader with Weatherford College on Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham Texas. The Buccaneers earned a rain-drenched 12-2, six-inning victory in the opener before falling to the Coyotes, 4-3, in the nine-inning finale. Blinn is...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM TENNIS MEDALS AT FIRST TWO TOURNAMENTS OF THE SEMESTER
The Brenham High School Tennis Team competed in their first two tournaments of the Spring Semester. They participated in the Bastrop Tournament on January 20, and the Montgomery Tournament this past Friday (January 27). The team of Briar Kalkhake and Jordi Phillips received medals in the JV Girls Doubles at...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING MONTGOMERY IN A DISTRICT BATTLE
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team will host the Montgomery Bears in a District 21-5A matchup tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30pm. The Cubs are 0-9 in district, and Montgomery is 4-5. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm. OTHER DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. College Station at Magnolia West.
kwhi.com
TIME CHANGE FOR CUB SOCCER
Due to the inclement weather, the Brenham Cubs have moved up their start time for tonight's (Tuesday's) soccer match. Originally, the JV was supposed to play at 5pm, and the Varsity at 7pm. It will now be the Varsity only playing at 5pm.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOFTBALL SCRIMMAGES PUSHED BACK DUE TO WEATHER
Due to the weather, tomorrow (Tuesday) night's Brenham Cubette Softball Team scrimmages have been pushed back. The scrimmages are now going to be held on Friday at Alumni Field in Brenham. They are scheduled to play La Grange at 4:30pm, and then take on Bellville at 6:15pm.
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN DEFEAT JACKSONVILLE 81-69
The Blinn College men's basketball team fought off a pesky Jacksonville College squad to earn an 81-69 Region XIV victory Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers improved to 15-7 overall and 9-3 in the Region XIV South Zone. Blinn built an early 14-point lead, but the...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FACING MONTGOMERY ON THE ROAD
The Brenham Cubettes Basketball Team is on the road at Montgomery this (Tuesday) evening for a District matchup. The Cubettes are 6-5 in district, while Montgomery is 5-6. If Brenham wins, and College Station beats Magnolia West, then the Cubettes will clinch a playoff spot. DISTRICT 21-5A GAMES:. Magnolia West...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM KC FREE THROW CONTEST RESULTS
The Brenham Knights of Columbus held their annual District Free Throw Contest yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. The boys’ winners were Will Hefferly for the 10 year olds, John Kenjura for the 11 year olds, John Hefferly for the 12 year olds, Devin Chapel for the 13 year olds, and Charlie Kenjura for the 14 year olds. Joe Sawyer also took part in the 10 year olds contest.
frogsowar.com
2023 TCU Football Schedule Released
After much anticipation, the Big 12 was the final Power 5 conference to reveal its 2023 Football schedule when the full slate was released on Tuesday (even if you may have seen an early leak from TCU). In the first - and potentially only - season as a 14-team league, the conference had many considerations to juggle in creating this schedule. Integrating the four new teams meant an end to the conference’s round robin “one true champion” format which guaranteed a rematch in the conference title game. In the previous format, the only opportunity for teams to feel hard-done-by would be placement of bye weeks and perhaps long road trips, but now some teams may truly have easier schedules than others. So how does the slate look for TCU in 2023 after a run to the National Championship game in 2022?
kwhi.com
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY CLOSURES FOR SCHOOLS, OFFICES
In addition to Brenham and Burton schools and Blinn College, school districts and offices around the area are closing on Wednesday. School closures and delays announced for Wednesday include:. Legacy Christian School - Brenham. La Grange ISD. Round Top-Carmine ISD. Caldwell ISD. Somerville ISD. Snook ISD. Navasota ISD. Giddings ISD.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO HOST ECLC
The Early Childhood Learning Center will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. ECLC Principal Melissa Boenker will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about what the ECLC offers and how students can enroll. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY 4-H AT JUNIOR HEIFER SHOW
Members of Washington County 4-H recently competed at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Beef Heifer Show. Ali Tiemann won first place in class and was named Spring Heifer Calf Division Champion. She was also named a contender in the Breed Drive in the Hereford Show. Madison...
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
kwhi.com
TWO CONTESTED RACES ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A second seat on the Brenham School Board will have at least two candidates during this spring’s board election. Archer Archer has filed for the position currently held by Dr. Michael Altman, who is running for re-election. Archer has cerebral palsy and is the founder of Archer’s Challenge, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for people with disabilities. He is a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge and served on both Brenham ISD bond planning committees.
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
