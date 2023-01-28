One of the greatest careers in sports history is coming to an end. Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning in a social media post. "Good morning guys," Brady said in the posted video. "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

