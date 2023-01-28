ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Steelers Have Clear Early Interest at Senior Bowl

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending the week down in Mobile, Alabama to scout this year's top senior class headed to the NFL Draft. And after Day 1, head coach Mike Tomlin is making it somewhat obvious where he's looking for top prospects. The Senior Bowl has plenty of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?

Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?

The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement

TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Tom Brady Announces Retirement From NFL Football

One of the greatest careers in sports history is coming to an end. Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning in a social media post. "Good morning guys," Brady said in the posted video. "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
Centre Daily

Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps

As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?

As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.
MOBILE, AL
Centre Daily

Falcons Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap: Risers, Fallers & Notes

LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff, led this week by special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, led its fourth and final practice session of the week Tuesday ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. Following three days of practice at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center, the Falcons took...
ATLANTA, GA

