Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Centre Daily
Bills Have Multiple ‘Unsung Heroes’ After Wild Season, But One Name Emerges
If the 2022-23 Buffalo Bills were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Josh Allen, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Damar Hamlin and safety Jordan Poyer. Other key names included the likes of receiver Gabe Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Centre Daily
Steelers Have Clear Early Interest at Senior Bowl
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending the week down in Mobile, Alabama to scout this year's top senior class headed to the NFL Draft. And after Day 1, head coach Mike Tomlin is making it somewhat obvious where he's looking for top prospects. The Senior Bowl has plenty of...
Centre Daily
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Centre Daily
Tom Brady BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys His Final Game as ‘GOAT’ QB Retires
FRISCO - Tom Brady - a year to the day of his last retirement - says he’s retiring. And this time, the greatest QB of all time insists - with a self-effacing acknowledgment of how he "unretired'' last spring - he’s not going to change his mind. “Good...
Centre Daily
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
Centre Daily
Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, officially announced his intentions to retire "for good" early Wednesday morning. The announcement came via Tom Brady's social media pages in a short, emotional, and to-the-point video. This is Brady's second retirement, but it does actually seem to be...
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
B.J. Hill Dives Into Why He Stood Up For Joseph Ossai After AFC Championship Loss
CINCINNATI — The 23-20 AFC Championship loss to Kansas City came down to more than one play, and B.J. Hill wanted to make that clear when he stood alongside Joseph Ossai in the postgame locker room. Hill discussed the situation with the 33rd Team this week. "I just knew...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Announces Retirement From NFL Football
One of the greatest careers in sports history is coming to an end. Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning in a social media post. "Good morning guys," Brady said in the posted video. "I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
Centre Daily
2023 Franchise Tag Figures: How Expensive Would Tagging Germaine Pratt Be?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a few decisions to make about in-house free agents. They used the franchise tag on Jessie Bates III last year and that's an option for a guy like Germaine Pratt. Check out the salary breakdown for every franchise tag (average of top-five cap hits...
Centre Daily
Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps
As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
Centre Daily
Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?
As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.
Centre Daily
Falcons Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap: Risers, Fallers & Notes
LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff, led this week by special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, led its fourth and final practice session of the week Tuesday ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. Following three days of practice at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Center, the Falcons took...
