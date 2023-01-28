ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Cooler weather tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar

Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

French Quarter Festival announcement expected today

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans festival has released its lineup. French Quarter Festival organizers announced this year's festival lineup during a news conference on Tuesday. French Quarter Fest runs April 13-16. The four-day festival will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day of the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Krewe of Nefertiti parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor, krewes set to announce latest on Carnival parade routes

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially announced that all parades would return to their original routes in a news conference on Monday. Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Sheriff Susan Hudston joined Cantrell for the announcement. Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement:. “As we reflect on the safe, fun and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
COVINGTON, LA

