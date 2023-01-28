Read full article on original website
WDSU
Cooler weather tomorrow
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
Scattered downpours the order of the day Sunday
Scattered downpours turning heavy at times are in the forecast for today. Rain got off to an early start across most of North shore before moving south and into New Orleans.
NOLA.com
'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar
Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
WDSU
Over 3,000 residents out of power in the Irish Channel on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reports that over 3,000 residents in the Irish Channel have been out of power since 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Power restoration is expected around 4-4:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is currently unknown.
WDSU
Business owners react to news that walking parade Krewe du Vieux won't roll on their streets
NEW ORLEANS — Business owners in disbelief after changes to a popular parade's route. After months of planning for a big boost in business they learned Monday that Krewe du Vieux will cut out portions of Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street this year. On Tuesday, owners met to discuss...
WDSU
Krewe du Vieux route change hitting Decatur, Frenchmen Street businesses hard
NEW ORLEANS — Businesses along Frenchmen and Decatur streets will meet Tuesday to discuss what they can do to get Krewe Du Vieux's route back to their area. Krewe Du Vieux's route was changed ahead of Saturday when it is set to roll. Most other parades were able to return to their original routes.
WDSU
Krewedelusion route announced, will roll on Sunday in the Marigny
NEW ORLEANS — Krewedelusion has announced its finalized route for this weekend's parade. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. It will start at the intersection of Franklin and Royal and will end on Frenchmen street. The parade will start in the Marigny and turn onto Esplanade Avenue...
Coast guard rescues two fishers after engine detaches from boat
The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday (Jan. 28).
WDSU
French Quarter Festival announcement expected today
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans festival has released its lineup. French Quarter Festival organizers announced this year's festival lineup during a news conference on Tuesday. French Quarter Fest runs April 13-16. The four-day festival will operate from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day of the event.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Nefertiti parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East this afternoon
The Krewe of Nefertiti will roll today, despite the wet weather. For 2023 the theme of this all-female krewe is “Nefertiti Roar”.
WDSU
Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor, krewes set to announce latest on Carnival parade routes
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially announced that all parades would return to their original routes in a news conference on Monday. Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Sheriff Susan Hudston joined Cantrell for the announcement. Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement:. “As we reflect on the safe, fun and...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
WDSU
Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
