Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan

By Aaron Abhishek
 4 days ago

Safe to say, Michael Jordan was one of a kind, and Magic Johnson knew what he could and couldn't do.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA, and despite his stellar achievements, he revealed that his competitor, Michael Jordan was one of the strongest athletes in the NBA, and for good measure, explained why.

Jordan getting his props from Johnson isn’t without reason. He was easily one of the most fittest and gifted athletes who set the league alight with his pyrotechnics, but Johnson had other reasons apart from what the world would witness Jordan do.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay , when the analyst revealed that MJ could play golf, smoke cigars, gamble and still dominate his opponents on the court, Johnson had a hilarious reply.

[Michael Jordan] was the strongest – not basketball player – athlete I’ve ever seen, because he could do just what you said. If I tried to do that, I’d be 0 for 15, no assists, I’d be dragging [laughs]. And he tried to get me to do it with him right, during [our stint on] the Dream Team. [He said,] ‘MJ, MJ!’ I said, ‘What’s up?’ [He said,] ‘Come on and hang with me.’ I said, ‘Mike I can’t hang until 4 o’clock. You have your drinks, get up, go play 18 rounds of golf, sleep for an hour and then come and get 30 by halftime. I can’t do that. I can’t do that. I know who I am.’

Safe to say, Jordan was one of a kind, and Johnson knew what he could and couldn't do. One thing he couldn't be the ridiculously active personality that the Bulls legend was.

Magic Johnson And Magic Johnson Never Thought Of Playing Together In The NBA

Superteams are a commonality now, but imagine a team that had Jordan and Johnson playing together. It's almost as if the world imagines the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing in the same unit.

However, Johnson once revealed that he and MJ never thought of playing together in the NBA. While the former was definitely one of the greatest Los Angeles Laker, Jordan was undoubtedly a Chicago Bull through and through . Both the players played their part in making their franchises successful .

Speaking on Showtime's 'All The Smoke', the guard revealed how he and MJ never spoke about playing together, although they did during the Olympics.

No, no, you know what, I wasn't a guy like that. I never wanted to play with nobody but my dudes. I was good. I've always been a dude wherever I end up, that's what I'm rolling with. Even pick-up games. I never tried to get all the name dudes. I tried to get dudes who wanted to play. I liked that underdog thing anyway. Come on, let's go beat these dudes over here. And so that was always my mindset and I'm glad. But I would say this, that's what makes sports special. Not, everybody joining each other. Go make it happen."

Imagine one of the best point guards and the deadliest shooter in one team. But then, it's also a good thing that the two didn't suit up together.

Wishful thinking aside, their completion was one to watch out for and ample memories were made when they squared off against each other.

FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

