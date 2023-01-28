ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
247Sports

South Carolina's recruiting supernova under Shane Beamer continues after Nyckoles Harbor commitment

The commitment from Nyckoles Harbor to South Carolina could have long-lasting ramifications for the continued upward trajectory of the Gamecocks' football program under Shane Beamer, who's putting the finishes touches on the program's most-talented recruiting class since 2012, per the 247Sports Composite. Harbor's announcement is a watershed moment for the Gamecocks, whose recruiting staff is off to a blistering start in the 2024 cycle and out-recruited Oregon, Michigan and others for 2023's top unsigned player.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the recruitment of five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor took twists and turns during the last 18 months, South Carolina was consistently at or near the top of his list throughout. So it made sense that through all the NIL talk, the visits to Maryland and Michigan, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor signs with South Carolina

It’s official, the pen has hit the paper. Nyckoles Harbor has signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Head coach Shane Beamer has tweeted about it. The team’s social media account has welcomed him home. Brian Dohn of 247Sports caught the moment Harbor signed on video. It’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina over Oregon on Signing Day, media reacts

"It's an amazing program, Beamer is doing something different there and I just want to be a part of that," Harbor said on ESPN2. Harbor is the No. 15 overall player in this class and No. 1 athlete, per 247Sports, and chose South Carolina over Oregon, Michigan and Maryland. South Carollina also signed-star Rodrick Pleasant, another top-end playmaker who's eyeing Oregon or USC.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Hardy makes the call on next stop

Zavion Hardy will make a pitstop before officially joining the South Carolina Gamecocks. On National Signing Day, Hardy announced on Wednesday morning that he will be committing to East Mississippi Community College. That’s the same program where Elijah Davis spent two seasons, before enrolling at South Carolina last month.
COLUMBIA, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Oregonian

South Carolina sits atop AP women’s college basketball poll for 32nd consecutive week

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
ORANGEBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New flights set for Columbia airport

Midlands travelers will soon have new options to fly to several popular destinations from Columbia Metropolitan Airport. American Airlines is increasing its nonstop flights to Charlotte from five to seven times per day starting in March. Kim Crafton, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development, said the new flights will be on American’s schedule at least through May and could continue beyond that based on traffic.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy