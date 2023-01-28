Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
South Carolina's recruiting supernova under Shane Beamer continues after Nyckoles Harbor commitment
The commitment from Nyckoles Harbor to South Carolina could have long-lasting ramifications for the continued upward trajectory of the Gamecocks' football program under Shane Beamer, who's putting the finishes touches on the program's most-talented recruiting class since 2012, per the 247Sports Composite. Harbor's announcement is a watershed moment for the Gamecocks, whose recruiting staff is off to a blistering start in the 2024 cycle and out-recruited Oregon, Michigan and others for 2023's top unsigned player.
Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the recruitment of five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor took twists and turns during the last 18 months, South Carolina was consistently at or near the top of his list throughout. So it made sense that through all the NIL talk, the visits to Maryland and Michigan, and...
WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor signs with South Carolina
It’s official, the pen has hit the paper. Nyckoles Harbor has signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Head coach Shane Beamer has tweeted about it. The team’s social media account has welcomed him home. Brian Dohn of 247Sports caught the moment Harbor signed on video. It’s...
South Carolina's Remaining Regular Season Roadblocks
With South Carolina halfway through its conference slate, what remaining opponents could provide the toughest challenge?
Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina over Oregon on Signing Day, media reacts
"It's an amazing program, Beamer is doing something different there and I just want to be a part of that," Harbor said on ESPN2. Harbor is the No. 15 overall player in this class and No. 1 athlete, per 247Sports, and chose South Carolina over Oregon, Michigan and Maryland. South Carollina also signed-star Rodrick Pleasant, another top-end playmaker who's eyeing Oregon or USC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
SC Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
Hardy makes the call on next stop
Zavion Hardy will make a pitstop before officially joining the South Carolina Gamecocks. On National Signing Day, Hardy announced on Wednesday morning that he will be committing to East Mississippi Community College. That’s the same program where Elijah Davis spent two seasons, before enrolling at South Carolina last month.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
South Carolina sits atop AP women’s college basketball poll for 32nd consecutive week
coladaily.com
Woolbright leaves Lexington adding another Midlands head coaching position vacant
Spring football practice is still only four months away; however, there are still Midlands schools seeking to fill head coaching positions. A week after Danny Lewis left Heathwood Hall to become an assistant at The Citadel, the number of local openings increased to five Tuesday. Included in that number is...
South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
coladaily.com
New flights set for Columbia airport
Midlands travelers will soon have new options to fly to several popular destinations from Columbia Metropolitan Airport. American Airlines is increasing its nonstop flights to Charlotte from five to seven times per day starting in March. Kim Crafton, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development, said the new flights will be on American’s schedule at least through May and could continue beyond that based on traffic.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
