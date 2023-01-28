Read full article on original website
Bridgeport company lied about water safety testing, owner pleads guilty
A Bridgeport resident pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water Acts.
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
Metro News
Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of safe water act
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency. She faces up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
wajr.com
Marion County Delegate wants action on pay raises for corrections officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Staffing challenges in jails across West Virginia are at a crisis point, and Joey Garcia (D-Marion, 76) came to MetroNews “Talkline” to describe the urgency of the matter. On some shifts that require 15 people, only two people report for duty. According to Garcia, jail staff...
Metro News
Harrison K-9 unit involved in Route 50 crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following as crash involving a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit. The accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 near the interchange with I-79. “A Chevy Silverado pickup truck rear ended a Fisher Auto...
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Clarksburg Fire Captain receives donation from local bank for cancer treatment
A Clarksburg Fire Captain received a monetary check donation from BCBank on Tuesday to help pay for medical bills.
Metro News
Man jailed after threatening police, pointing a gun
WESTON, W.Va. — A Parsons man has been charged with wanton endangerment and threats of terroristic acts after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill police officers. Lewis County deputies said they arrested Johnathan Long, 33, early Sunday morning after a dispute involving a firearm at...
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
West Virginia Fire Marshal shares safety tips after deadly week
After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot officers during incident in Lewis County
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.
wchstv.com
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
