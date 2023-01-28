ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of safe water act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency. She faces up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Harrison K-9 unit involved in Route 50 crash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following as crash involving a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit. The accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 near the interchange with I-79. “A Chevy Silverado pickup truck rear ended a Fisher Auto...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man jailed after threatening police, pointing a gun

WESTON, W.Va. — A Parsons man has been charged with wanton endangerment and threats of terroristic acts after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill police officers. Lewis County deputies said they arrested Johnathan Long, 33, early Sunday morning after a dispute involving a firearm at...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wchstv.com

Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA

