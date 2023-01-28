Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Shares Her Sunday Sideline Outfit and Season Photo Dump
Gracie Hunt and her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had one heck of season that takes them back to the Super Bowl after last night's win over the Bengals. Here's not only her outfit from Sunday's game, but a look back at her whole season with the team... quote:
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Why NFL refs awarded Kansas City Chiefs extra third-down attempt vs. Cincinnati Bengals
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
Here's the referee's explanation for why the Chiefs got an extra third down in key AFC title game moment
The officiating in Sunday’s AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was under a huge amount of scrutiny, especially in the moment that had everyone from fans to Cincy head coach Zac Taylor completely mystified. Why the heck did the Chiefs get an extra third...
Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off
Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
Celebrity Chiefs fans roast Cincinnati mayor for his viral video about Mahomes, KC
Cincinnati’s mayor later apologized for the video, which upset many Chiefs fans.
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
