Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. It happened around 4 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where a crowd was spotted outside of the...
DeKalb County releases 11-month public safety training center permitting timeline
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials from the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County on Tuesday committed to the advancement of the project to build a new, $90 million training facility for the city's police and fire services. The future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is slated to be built...
Fulton County to discuss need for larger jail at commission meeting
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The future of the Fulton County jail is expected to be discussed at a meeting with county commissioners on Wednesday. An agenda obtained by 11Alive shows that the sheriff's office is expected to bring forth a study pertaining to the jail and its long-term sustainablity.
Interim sheriff absent from candidate forum in Clayton County
JONESBORO, Ga. — One of the most powerful and controversial sheriffs in modern Georgia history is getting ready to be sentenced to federal prison. Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is out of office, resigning after his conviction in October for violating the constitutional rights of jail inmates. His sentencing date is scheduled for February 28.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County school bus driver charged in viral confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County school bus driver is facing a criminal charge for a confrontation with parents that was caught on camera. Authorities say 43-year-old Chrystal Dawn Johnson was driving the bus earlier this month at the time of the confrontation at a bus stop near Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Parkway. .
Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina
MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina. Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing. The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with...
Clayton County residents prepare to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
CLAYTON, Ga. — It's a crowded race to become Clayton County’s next sheriff with five candidates vying for votes. When former Sheriff Victor Hill left office after being convicted in federal court in an inmate abuse trial, an interim was appointed. In two months, residents will elect a...
KSU condemns attack on student in letter
KENNESAW, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Kennesaw State University addressed the recent arrest of two students after a Black student was attacked outside his apartment complex. The University made the announcement Wednesday following the alleged attack on Jalique Rosemond. A little...
‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
They experienced similar emotions as they watched the body cam footage
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
Next Clayton sheriff to face multitude of issues over jail facility, staffing
Though he is no longer sheriff, convicted felon Victor Hill continues to be named in lawsuits about conditions at the Cl...
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Leaders launch PSA to tackle human trafficking at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — State and local leaders are calling on you to help them battle a growing problem at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which they said may be happening right in front of you as you head out for a flight. “Nearly 100 million passengers that come through here each year –...
Deputies offer $2K reward for information about deadly Covington hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are handling a case where a pedestrian was hit on Highway 36. The person who was hit was pronounced dead...
'It's devastating for the community' | Local doctors weigh in on preventing youth gun violence
ATLANTA — Gun violence is the leading cause of death for kids and teens in the United States surpassing car accidents, drug overdoses and cancer, according to a New England Journal of Medicine study. For the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, losing a child to gun violence hits...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1