Clayton County, GA

Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. It happened around 4 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where a crowd was spotted outside of the...
DORAVILLE, GA
Interim sheriff absent from candidate forum in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. — One of the most powerful and controversial sheriffs in modern Georgia history is getting ready to be sentenced to federal prison. Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is out of office, resigning after his conviction in October for violating the constitutional rights of jail inmates. His sentencing date is scheduled for February 28.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
DECATUR, GA
KSU condemns attack on student in letter

KENNESAW, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Kennesaw State University addressed the recent arrest of two students after a Black student was attacked outside his apartment complex. The University made the announcement Wednesday following the alleged attack on Jalique Rosemond. A little...
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta, GA
