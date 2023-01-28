LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will keep forecast conditions quiet over the coming days...with a brief return of cold weather Thursday night-into-Friday morning... The region got off to another cold start Tuesday morning...with low temperatures ranging from 6° above zero in Grand Island...to -22° in Scottsbluff. Lows tonight will not be near as cold...with most temperatures falling to between 0° and 10°. “Feels like” readings Wednesday morning will still end up below zero for many. Highs on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies will rebound into the upper 20s-to-upper 30s. Lows Thursday morning will hold in the teens...and temperatures Thursday afternoon will make it back into the 20s and 30s, but we may see falling temperatures later in the day as gusty northwest winds develop. Friday morning is quite cold once again, especially in the northeastern part of the state...with “feels like” numbers “crashing” well below zero for many. Highs on Friday will go from the 20s in northeastern Nebraska...all the way to the lower 40s in far western Nebraska. Temperatures should continue to warm up again through the weekend...with highs in the 30s...40s...and even lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will continue through Sunday...with small precipitation chances arriving with a frontal boundary late Monday and into Tuesday.

