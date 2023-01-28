Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Watch and Warning, Do Iowans Know The Difference?
During the winter months here in Iowa, the weather is something we're constantly paying attention to. It can go from a comfortable 25 degrees, with the sunshine out, to wind gusts and blizzard-like conditions in the span of a few hours. When snow and wind are on the way in...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up on tap...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will keep forecast conditions quiet over the coming days...with a brief return of cold weather Thursday night-into-Friday morning... The region got off to another cold start Tuesday morning...with low temperatures ranging from 6° above zero in Grand Island...to -22° in Scottsbluff. Lows tonight will not be near as cold...with most temperatures falling to between 0° and 10°. “Feels like” readings Wednesday morning will still end up below zero for many. Highs on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies will rebound into the upper 20s-to-upper 30s. Lows Thursday morning will hold in the teens...and temperatures Thursday afternoon will make it back into the 20s and 30s, but we may see falling temperatures later in the day as gusty northwest winds develop. Friday morning is quite cold once again, especially in the northeastern part of the state...with “feels like” numbers “crashing” well below zero for many. Highs on Friday will go from the 20s in northeastern Nebraska...all the way to the lower 40s in far western Nebraska. Temperatures should continue to warm up again through the weekend...with highs in the 30s...40s...and even lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will continue through Sunday...with small precipitation chances arriving with a frontal boundary late Monday and into Tuesday.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KETV.com
'Strong rural health equals strong rural NE': NHA presents 'Roadmap to Strong Rural Health' in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — On the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, health care leaders said side effects of the pandemic are felt far and wide, especially in rural Nebraska. "Strong rural health equals strong rural Nebraska," said Jed Hansen, the executive director of...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep those heavy winter coats, hats and gloves at the ready! The Arctic frigid air and breezy conditions will make for very cold wind chills over the next few days. Plus, we will see the small chance for some light snow showers or flurries through Monday. Western Nebraska will see another chance for snow on Sunday.
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
