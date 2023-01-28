ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Florida man wins $1M on lottery scratch-off after someone cuts in front of him in line

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man came up big after someone stepped in front of him as he waited to buy a scratch-off ticket at a lottery machine.

According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game on Wednesday.

Espinosa’s good fortune came after someone else jumped in front of him in line at a lottery machine at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach. Espinosa decided to walk to the customer service desk and buy the $50 ticket there.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me,” Espinosa said in a statement to lottery officials. “Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can’t believe I won a million dollars.”

Imagine how the other customer felt.

Espinoza decided to take a lump-sum amount of $820,000 before federal taxes, WFLA-TV reported. He and wife said they planned to use their newfound windfall to buy a home, lottery officials said.

The Publix store in Delray Beach will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to WPTV.

