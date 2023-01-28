ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Finding purpose and passion in hockey

At 18 years old, Tina Nguyen already knows what she wants out of life — working in the NHL, a sport that doesn’t have the best history of welcoming women of color. I do not think there are enough words in the dictionary for me to describe what hockey means to me. I simply cannot fathom my life without it.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Possible trade of Saddiq Bey to the Knicks

The Detroit Pistons have been mentioned in myriad trade rumors as the deadline approaches, including some involving Saddiq Bey. Bey was once thought of as a sure-fire member of the Pistons’ young core, but his lack of defense on the wing and his inconsistent shooting have some wondering if Detroit will extend him this offseason.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons

Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
DETROIT, MI
