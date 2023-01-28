Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Talking Points: Sunderland’s young stars thrived against Fulham - who impressed you the most?
Sunderland ended the match with an average age of just 21, and the team did the fans proud!. It’s not often you come away from a match where you’ve just lost your star striker to a suspected long-term injury smiling, but Sunderland’s young side made everyone on Wearside proud yesterday and the feel-good factor is really starting to return.
Memo to Dyche: Everton have become a stepping-stone on the way down club | Jonathan Wilson
Expectations are way too high and the squad is a mess, as the Goodison club’s latest managerial hiring will soon discover
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Fulham fan Steve hopes that Patrick Roberts can fulfill his potential at Sunderland!
Matthew Crichton: Fulham sit 7th in the Premier League after a fantastic start to the season, what has been so different this time around from your last spell in the top tier?. Steve Lillis: For once Fulham have done it right in the transfer market. Bernd Leno has been fantastic in goal, Andreas Pereira is now proving himself in English football after a long stop-start Manchester United career, Willian is showing his Chelsea form, but Palhinha has been one of the best signings in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s FA Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
The match can only be watched in the United Kingdom, via Chelsea’s official website and The 5th Stand app. No official support for fans in other parts of the world either via TV or streaming, unfortunately. Chelsea Women have not been able to avenge their loss to Liverpool in...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
SB Nation
After another worrying-looking injury to Ross Stewart, can Sunderland cover for his absence?
To paraphrase the late, great Murray Walker, Sunderland really do have all the luck with injuries...and it’s all bad. Yes, we gained a creditable draw at Craven Cottage after a cracking and confidence-boosting early goal from Jack Clarke, but it came at a heavy price. After Ross Stewart suffered...
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal FC
Manchester City sent Premier League title rivals Arsenal FC out of the 2023 FA Cup at the fourth round. The Sky Blues got by the Gunners 1-0 on a second-half goal from Nathan Aké. Here we take a look at the trending storylines from under the Friday night lights at the Etihad.
SB Nation
Klopp Speaks About Improving Quality Of Premier League Rivals
After four seasons of Manchester City and Liverpool looking like the only teams that really had a chance to take the Premier League crown, a new challenger has emerged this season in the form of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. While the Gunners are putting their best foot forward, the dominant sides of the recent past are struggling to reach previous highs.
SB Nation
What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City
Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Could further defensive arrivals spell the end for Bailey Wright?
Wright has served his time well here and he’ll always be held in the highest regard for being a shining star in one of the worst sides we’ll ever see in our lifetime. Personally, I think he’s a consummate professional and one of the best defenders we’ve had in the last ten years, but football moves on.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton
Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
SB Nation
Monday January 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Is Nat Phillips Heading To Turkey?
With the January transfer window closing tomorrow, it looks like Liverpool will primarily be focused on outgoings rather than incomings. The latest to be on the rumour block is defender Nat Phillips. James Pearce is reporting in the Athletic that the centerback is of interest for Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray.
SB Nation
What Went Wrong for Joao Cancelo at Manchester City?
Joao Cancelo’s time at Manchester City has seen many phases. He went from struggling to break into the team to being the first name on the team sheet. From being second choice at right-back to contender for Manchester City’s Player of the Season. From hero to villain and back to the starting point.
SB Nation
What a difference a year makes!
The 1959 song “What a Difference a Day Makes!” Bby Dinah Washington is a feeling we as a fanbase were collectively all too accustomed to last season. 24 little hours later, and the blow of a weekend or midweek defeat would inevitably soften (although in some cases it would ruin weeks). Yet, as those losses turned into losing streaks under the aptly named “Streaky Lee”, murmurings of discontent grew louder, and the difference of that single day Dinah Washington so passionately spoke of quickly became the difference of several.
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott Reflects On Brighton Loss
Liverpool’s chance at lifting silverware this season took a massive blow yesterday after they lost to Brighton in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. After taking the lead in the first half with a goal from Harvey Elliott, the Reds conceded twice — including late into stoppage time. The young midfielder reflected on the defeat.
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
Comments / 0