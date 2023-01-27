ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Animal rescues see fewer adoptions and more surrenders thanks to inflation

By Vanessa Misciagna
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oL2KS_0kUTTKoV00

To keep a barn running, there are of course the chores, and the mud, but when you get down to it, it takes more than that.

"A lot of heart work," said Margaret Blaha, the director of operations at the Horse Protection League .

There’s no shortage of heart here at HPL, a rescue that takes in neglected, abused, and surrendered horses in Colorado with no place left to go. Unfortunately, passion is not enough to keep the barn doors open.

"We've seen a number of increases in both the costs of everything and also animals that are coming into the rescue. We've also—the more alarming thing on my end—is that we've seen a reduction in adoption," said Blaha.

While the 32 horses in their care remain blissfully unaware, Blaha sees the impact of inflation on the work they do every day.

"In 2021, we were able to successfully adopt 21 horses, which was amazing, and then last year in 2022, we were only able to adopt three," she said.

The pandemic brought with it a nationwide adoption boom. Current inflation, however, has pet owners across the country second guessing their ability to keep their animals.

A recent study by Forbes says 63% of pet owners said inflation has made it more difficult to pay a surprise vet bill. Vet bills of $1,000 and under would cause 42% of pet owners to go into debt. At rescues like the Horse Protection League, where they spend thousands of dollars per horse per year, the lack of adoptions and the increase in surrendered animals coming in has created anxieties about how long they can keep going.

"We hope to see some changes probably within the next four months, three to four months, for us to feel a little bit more comfortable with the upcoming year," Blaha said.

Animal rescues need help from the public right now and Blaha says there are more ways to do that than adopting an animal or giving a big sum of money since times are tough for everyone. There are more creative ways like business sponsorships or donating equipment, and people can also look into membership options for rescues near them.

Although this rescue is struggling, they have a strong team of volunteers determined to carry on their mission. It’s the heart work that’s giving Blaha hope they can survive these turbulent economic times because when it comes to the animals in need they serve, they have no other choice but to keep going for them.

"With gratitude, we have volunteers of all different walks of life that have something in common when it comes to loving animals and wanting to provide the best that they possibly can," Blaha said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats

Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
People

Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
animalfair.com

Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years

Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
CatTime

Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption

Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.
LOUISA, KY
WBBJ

Pet of Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
9&10 News

Furry Friends Looking for a Furever Home

Meet Trudie and Hamlin, brother and sister German Shepard & Rottweiler mixes that are looking for their forever home. Both are available for adoption at the Elk County Animal Shelter. Hamlin is described as calm and social loving a good scratch while his sister Trudie is energetic and friendly. Both...
pupvine.com

Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong

Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy