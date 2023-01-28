Very cold early week forecast
A few flurries are possible this evening into tonight, with little to no accumulation. Otherwise it will be mainly cloudy and cold. Tonight's temperatures will dip into the single-digits, with below-zero wind chills.
Highs only top out in the single digits and teens on Monday, and wind chills will range from -15 to 0 through the day. It does look like we will see some sunshine, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.
Tuesday morning will be the coldest it's been in quite some time, with wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s BELOW zero. Highs Tuesday will be in the teens, with midday wind chills around zero. Some good news, we will be able to enjoy some sunshine with partly cloudy skies through the day.
Highs will climb back into the 20s by Wednesday with lots of sun. Outside of a few low chances for passing flurries, the week ahead appears dry.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries
Low: 7
Wind Chill: -10 to 0
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Cold
High: 12
Wind Chill: 0 to -15
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Cold
High: 16
Wind Chill: 0 to -20
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 27
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 26
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 20
