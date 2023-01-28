Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview
The Hornets head to Milwaukee on Tuesday to take on the Bucks. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are currently 33-17 on the season, good for the third-best record record in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 15-36 on the season, good for 14th-best record in the Eastern Conference. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: LeBron James Triple-Double Helps LA Secure Overtime Win Over Knicks
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season tonight, in helping lead your Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-121 overtime victory over a pesky New York Knicks franchise that just would not go away. While donning some classic retro Minneapolis Lakers white-and-blue threads, LA put on a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: First Contest Of Series Against Houston
Although the Oklahoma City Thunder have twice as many wins as the Houston Rockets this season, the matchups between these teams are always tough to predict. In fact, when they played back in November, Houston won by double-digits. Tonight will be the first of two contests between these teams this...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Remain Game-Time Decisions Against Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a little over an hour away from tip off for Tuesday night's showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. To read our All Lakers expert predictions on Tuesday's matchup, click here. The biggest news for Laker fans right now is the status...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets-Celtics NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets
The Celtics have owned the Nets for the past calendar year. Boston has won the last five regular-season meetings between the two teams, in addition to its first-round playoff sweep last April to make it nine in a row overall against Brooklyn. The Atlantic Division foes face off for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damar Hamlin Calls on LeBron James, Tom Brady to Help Him with His CPR Challenge
On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received an outpour of support from players and fans, and now wants to return the favor to the medical staff that ultimately saved his life. Hamlin recently announced...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly
For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels Star Trout Spotted At Eagles and 49ers NFC Championship Game
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal...
