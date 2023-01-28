ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Wanted Ryans, ‘Settle’ for Sean Payton Trade

The Denver Broncos are acquiring Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints as their next head coach. But not until after first trying to convince DeMeco Ryans to break his commitment to being hired by the Houston Texans. But Ryans is taking the Houston job. And Payton, 59, who spent...
STARKVILLE, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens

Is Dave Canales the answer for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff - and for Lamar Jackson?. After obviously impressing in his first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales seems to be closing in on the vacant offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Baltimore has reportedly requested...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

