The Redshirt Files: Jack Smith

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Jack Smith

Position: Punter

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230

High school: Saraland (Alabama)

The present: Aidan Swanson handled the punting duties this past season, so Smith mostly watched during his first season as a Tiger. Smith appeared in just one game and punted once.

The future: Swanson is set to return with two seasons of eligibility left, but how strong of a hold does he have on his job? Punting was an adventure at times going back to the preseason, and Swanson hovered around the 40 yards-per-punt average for most of the season before picking it up late, finishing with a 42-yard average. Smith has a big leg as evidenced by the 47 yards his lone punt of the season traveled against North Carolina in the ACC championship game. The competition between Swanson and Smith figures to be a heated one starting this spring as the Tigers try to improve on a net punting average that ranked 96th nationally.

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

Kobe McCloud

Myles Oliver

Collin Sadler

Josh Sapp

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

